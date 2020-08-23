1/1
Marlene Mae Taylor
Marlene Mae Taylor, age 84, born in Chicago, formerly of Homewood; beloved wife of the late Richard L. Taylor; loving mother of Wendy (Larry) Courtney, Brad Taylor, & Lynn (John) Schwaab; proud grandmother of Christopher, Michael, & Kellie Courtney, Jordan (Tommy), Bradley, & Brian Taylor, Cole & Taylor Schwaab; dear sister of the late Louis Malito & James (Joyce) Malito; dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 25 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing measures will be in place. Guests must register to attend Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church on Wednesday, August 26 at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-marlene Please meet directly at church at 9:30 am for 10 am Service. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marlene's name to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
