1/
Marlene R. Lelko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene R. "Babe" Lelko, 87, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Saint Stephen's Parish in the near Southwest side -- the "Heart of Chicago." After a brief illness, she entered into eternal life on August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Butch" Lelko (2000). Loving mother of Kathe (Wayne) Bush and Susan (Terry) Sweeney. Cherished Gram of Ian (Taryn) Hunnicut, Kortnee (Erik) Bush, Terry (Phyllis) Sweeney, Blake (Teresa) Sweeney, Whytnee Bush and Chloe Bush. Great grandmother of Dylan, Ethan, Chance, Ryder, Troy, Isla, Melvin and Saylor. Dear sister of the late Edward (Theresa) Banich, Anne (Frank) Kozek, Else (Art) Strauss, Robert (Ann) Banich, and Anthony (Margaret) Banich. Treasured aunt, cousin and friend to many. Longtime proprietor of the Landmark, the Mayfield, Burbank Manor and Marlene's Catering.

Visitation Monday, August 10 from 3:00-8:00PM at Zarzycki Manor Chapel, 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, IL 60480. Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00AM at Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 South Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 8, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved