Marlene R. "Babe" Lelko, 87, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Saint Stephen's Parish in the near Southwest side -- the "Heart of Chicago." After a brief illness, she entered into eternal life on August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Butch" Lelko (2000). Loving mother of Kathe (Wayne) Bush and Susan (Terry) Sweeney. Cherished Gram of Ian (Taryn) Hunnicut, Kortnee (Erik) Bush, Terry (Phyllis) Sweeney, Blake (Teresa) Sweeney, Whytnee Bush and Chloe Bush. Great grandmother of Dylan, Ethan, Chance, Ryder, Troy, Isla, Melvin and Saylor. Dear sister of the late Edward (Theresa) Banich, Anne (Frank) Kozek, Else (Art) Strauss, Robert (Ann) Banich, and Anthony (Margaret) Banich. Treasured aunt, cousin and friend to many. Longtime proprietor of the Landmark, the Mayfield, Burbank Manor and Marlene's Catering.



Visitation Monday, August 10 from 3:00-8:00PM at Zarzycki Manor Chapel, 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, IL 60480. Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00AM at Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 South Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.





