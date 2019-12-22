Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena – St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Marlene Rebstock Obituary
Marlene Rebstock, age 79, of Oak Park, beloved wife of Christopher; loving mother of Frederick, James (Doris), Jessica, and Kirsten (Joseph) Boachie; doting grandmother of Theresa, Joshua, Jakob and Joseph Jr and great-grandmother of Westin. Visitation Sunday, December 22, 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park, IL. Prayers 9:45 a.m. Monday from funeral home to St. Catherine of Siena – St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd., Oak Park for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Indian School (www.stjo.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
