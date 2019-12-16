|
|
Marlene Renee Gelfond, nee Schultz, 81. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Danny (Marla) Gelfond and Holly Gelfond (Haruo) Mizutani, Proud grandmother of Jaclyn and Allison Gelfond and Lindsay Rabin. Dear sister of Maxine Schultz Levenbrook. Service Tuesday 10:00am at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd.(1 blk.N. of Lake Cook Rd,) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund,www.juf.org. Info:The Goldman Funeral Group,www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019