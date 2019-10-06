|
Marlene D. Rolnik, age 83. Loving sister of James (Christine) Rolnik. Dear aunt of Ashley (Jason) Filip, Brittany Rolnik and Alyssa Rolnik. Also survived by many loving cousins, relatives and friends. Many years of service with Holy Cross Hospital. Marlene was also an avid golfer. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8550 S. Kedvale Ave. Chicago. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019