Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Marlene Rolnik
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
8550 S. Kedvale Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
8550 S. Kedvale Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Rolnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Rolnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Rolnik Obituary
Marlene D. Rolnik, age 83. Loving sister of James (Christine) Rolnik. Dear aunt of Ashley (Jason) Filip, Brittany Rolnik and Alyssa Rolnik. Also survived by many loving cousins, relatives and friends. Many years of service with Holy Cross Hospital. Marlene was also an avid golfer. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8550 S. Kedvale Ave. Chicago. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now