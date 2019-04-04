|
Marlene Segal, nee Berger, 84. Beloved wife for 48 years of Max; devoted mother of Debra (Chris) Killion, Jill (David) Nobbe, Larry (Lynne) Schoenbrod, Carin (Jim) Glick, Allen Segal, and the late Mark Segal; caring mother-in-law of Sandee (Sam) Nudelman; cherished grandmother of Aaron and David Killion, Emily (Tim) Cattell, Kevin Nobbe, Matthew, Alix, and Ryan Schoenbrod, Riky (Casey) Williams, Abigail and Alex Segal; proud great-grandmother of Riley, Lennon, and Oliver; treasured sister of Carolyn Berger. Funeral service Friday, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For info: 847-256-5700.
