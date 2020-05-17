Marlene Steinberg
Marlene Steinberg, 87, of Park Ridge, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, sister of the late Irwin (Dominique) Steinberg, and Shirley (the late Meyer) Klein; sister-in-law of the late Lenore Steinberg; dear friend of Lori Heller; aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Marlene devoted her life to education through her many years as a Performing Arts Teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and Dance Instructor and Choreographer for the Chicago Park District. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services are private. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
