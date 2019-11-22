Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Marlene T. Misetic Obituary
(nee Menig) Born and raised in the Chicago area. Beloved wife of the late Vlado "Walter" Misetic; beloved daughter of the late William J. and Margaret M. Menig; loving sister of the late William J. (Shirley), the late Donald F. (Diane), and Ronald E. (Galena) of Florida; beloved sister in law of Ivan (Iva) and Stjepan Misetic; loving aunt to Luka (Eleni), Ana, and Steve (Regina) Misetic, and Donald, William, Scott (Beth), Gregory (Erin), Elizabeth and Michelle Menig. She was a friend to many and loved by all. Dedicated volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
