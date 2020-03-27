Home

We announce the passing of Marlene Weil (nee Kravitz), age 85. Marlene is survived by her husband Reynold of 63 years who lives in Boynton Beach, FL.

Loving mother of her 3 children David Weil, Linda Weil, and Randie Weil-Leprince, grandmother to Matthew, Andrew and Evan Weil and Gabriel Silk, great grandmother to Noah Weil.

Marlene was the matriarch of her family…and family is what her life was built on. When she spoke, people listened. When she walked, people followed.

Funeral services will be held March 27th.

Contributions can be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue – Weil Torah Restoration Fund, Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020
