Marlin Abramson, age 91, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020 at Brookdale Northbrook in Illinois. He was born March 4, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Maurice and Elsie Abramson. He was preceded in death by his brother Joel Abramson and his former spouse Harriet "Honey" Abramson. He is survived by his two daughters, Debra (Chan) Wang and Lisa Winkler; his grandchildren, Jackson, Naomi, Lily, Mike and Mia; and his longtime companion Ann Lawson. Marlin grew up in Harrisburg, PA and Baltimore, MD, and later settled in Highland Park, IL with his family. Because of a profound hearing loss, Marlin joined an HLAA chapter in Northfield, IL, where he helped many other people. He also joined Temple Bene Shalom, where services were in sign language, as well as in English and Hebrew. Marlin rediscovered his love for the arts later in life, and enjoyed photography, golf, and flying model planes. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





