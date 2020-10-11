Marni Beth Fain, nee Shapiro, 41, beloved wife of Joshua; devoted and amazing mother of Noah Walker Fain; loving daughter of Fern and Ronald Shapiro; dear sister of Melissa (Rod) Odegaard and Daniel (Mai) Shapiro; treasured aunt of Malia and Jack Odegaard, William and Charlie Shapiro; cherished daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.