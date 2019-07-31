Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church Of God
134 E. 43rd Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church Of God
134 E. 43rd Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marquis Sample
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marquis Sample


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marquis Sample Obituary
Marquis Sample age 24, of Gary, In, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, born on October 6, 1994 to Ernest Williams & Rose Sample, in Gary, Indiana. Marquis graduated from Lew Wallace High School and furthered his education at Vincennes University. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a Minister of St. Jude Church actively working in the Youth Ministry. He was well –known as an accomplished Praise Dancer nationwide. Marquis leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, grandmother, Jewell Sample, brothers, Mickel McNeil and Quenton Sample , Special Aunts, Joletha Bond, Catrice Sample, Godmother, April Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends.Visitation Thursday August 1,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at First Church Of God 134 E. 43rd Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiants Bishop Lois B. Hill and Bishop Norman Hairston. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marquis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now