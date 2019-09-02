Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 425-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Marsha D. Spokas Obituary
Marsha D. Spokas (nee Kirk) age 71; Beloved wife of Robert Spokas; Loving mother of Tim (Lindsey) and the late Ryan Spokas; Cherished grandma of Lucy Rose and Samuel Paul Spokas; Proud daughter of the late Ira and Margaret Kirk (nee Ryan); Dear sister of Mike (Chris) Kirk; Sister in law of the late Richard Spokas; Fond aunt of Matt (Elizabeth), Kevin (Elise) Kirk and Erin (Adam) Payleitner; Kind great aunt of Declan, Paxton, Cora, Reid and Shaw; Friend to many. Dedicated teacher and librarian at Most Holy Redeemer School. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 PM; Funeral Wednesday 9:45 AM from the Kenny Brothers Funeral Home, 3600 W. 95th St., to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass at 10:30 AM; Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Pat Mac's Pack, 10226 S. Leavitt St., Chicago, Il., 60643, or Seedlings Braille Books for Children, P.O. Box 51924, Livonia, MI, 48151-5924, would be appreciated. Please sign guest book at kennybrotherfuneraldirectors.com, for info 708-425-4500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019
