Marsha Dragonetti (nee Goron) peacefully passed away at home at the age of 76 on December 1st, 2019. Marsha was born on April 12th, 1943, the daughter of Joseph Goron and Rose Bolek Goron. After graduating from Mundelein College in 1963 Marsha joined the Peace Corps as an ESL teacher and was stationed in Turkey where she met Giuseppe Dragonetti, her surviving husband of over 50 years. Marsha taught Spanish and ESL at Chicago's Bowen High School for 10 years before becoming a Spanish teacher at the Latin School of Chicago for over 30 years until her retirement in 2017 as Foreign Language Department Chair. Marsha was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, friend, educator, and lifelong White Sox fan who enjoyed a Sox victory as much as a Cubs loss. Marsha requested immediate cremation and in lieu of a service a celebration of life is scheduled for later this month.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019