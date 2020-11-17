Marsha Gordon, nee Borkowski, 87. Beloved wife of the late Guy; devoted mother of Richard (Jennifer) Gordon, Robin (Paul) Boutin, Neal Gordon, and Michael (Estella) Gordon; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Caitlin, Jonathan, and Jessica; will be deeply missed by many close friends. Due to the current health situation, services are private for family but will be streamed on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page Thurs, Nov. 19, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org
.