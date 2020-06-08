Marshall Baum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall Baum, 77. Beloved husband for 56 years of Sylvia, nee Austin; devoted father of David (Cheryl) Baum and Morganne (Ivy) Baum; proud grandfather of Jessica, Jason, and Jacob Baum; loving brother of Barbara Burns; caring uncle of Cindy, Adam (Denise), Isaac, Sophie, and Herbert Slate, and Michael (Terri) and Matthew Samelson. Marshall worked as a real estate broker for most of his life. He was an avid bridge and tennis player. His favorite place in the world was Africa, where he visited numerous times. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/give-today.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
A good friend and especially to Wayne. He will be dearly missed.
Cathy Selz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved