Marshall Baum, 77. Beloved husband for 56 years of Sylvia, nee Austin; devoted father of David (Cheryl) Baum and Morganne (Ivy) Baum; proud grandfather of Jessica, Jason, and Jacob Baum; loving brother of Barbara Burns; caring uncle of Cindy, Adam (Denise), Isaac, Sophie, and Herbert Slate, and Michael (Terri) and Matthew Samelson. Marshall worked as a real estate broker for most of his life. He was an avid bridge and tennis player. His favorite place in the world was Africa, where he visited numerous times. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/give-today.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.