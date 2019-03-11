Home

Marshall E. Brodien Obituary
Marshall Brodien age 84 of Geneva. Loving husband of Mary nee Doyle. Beloved father of Anita (Michael) Brazeau, Marshall (Lisa) Brodien, John (Dimitra) Brodien and the late Christine Brodien, as well as step-children: Lisa Kluge, Erin (Steven) Lukasiewicz, and Joseph Cannella. Dear grandfather of Anna (Matthew) Darnall, Michael Brazeau, Matthew Brazeau, Angela Torrey, Olivia Torrey, Molly Shavey, John Brodien, Samantha Brodien, and Ziva Brodien, four step-grandchildren: Daniel Kluge, Tyler Lukasiewicz, Isabella Lukasiewicz, and Nathan Kluge, and one great-grandchild: Jack Darnall, and one more on the way. Fond Brother of the late Charles. Visitation will be held Wednesday March 13 at St. Peter Catholic Church 1891 Kaneville Rd. Geneva from 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant. Interment is private. Memorials may be made to Arden Courts, 2388 Bricher Rd. Geneva, Il. 60134, Heartland Hospice, 1010 Executive Drive Suite 200, Westmont, Il. 60559, or 225 Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, Il. 60601. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019
