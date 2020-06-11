Marshall Gary Bobroff, 79, beloved husband of Gail, nee Bloomberg, for 58 years; loving father of Eugene (Christy) Bobroff and Heidi (Scott) Ruby; cherished "Pop Pop" of Eli and Ari Bobroff and "Popky" of Alexa, Jonathan and Joshua Ruby; devoted son of the late Esther and Alexander Bobroff; dear brother of Howard (Lorelei) and Terry (Sandi) Bobroff; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Services and shiva are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.