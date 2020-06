Marshall Gary Bobroff, 79, beloved husband of Gail, nee Bloomberg, for 58 years; loving father of Eugene (Christy) Bobroff and Heidi (Scott) Ruby; cherished "Pop Pop" of Eli and Ari Bobroff and "Popky" of Alexa, Jonathan and Joshua Ruby; devoted son of the late Esther and Alexander Bobroff; dear brother of Howard (Lorelei) and Terry (Sandi) Bobroff; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org . Services and shiva are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com