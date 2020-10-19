Marshall Jay Katz, age 71, of Northbrook, long-time executive, passionate supporter of numerous Jewish causes, and founding president of the Northbrook Community Synagogue (AYSH); beloved husband and best friend for 45 years of Toby Katz, nee Nitzkin; loving father of Stuart (Gina) Katz, Alex (Marnie) Katz, and Rachel Katz; adored Grandpa Marshall of Noah, Max, and Joni; devoted son of Etta and the late Ari Katz; cherished son-in-law of the late Joan (Nitzkin) Herzoff and the late Stuart Nitzkin; dear brother of Geri (Hal) Emalfarb and Steven (Rochelle) Katz; fond brother-in-law of Ira Nitzkin; treasured uncle and friend of many. Marshall deeply loved his family and valued the traditional and spiritual essence of being Jewish. He has left a profound and indelible mark on the lives of those he touched. The service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Marshall's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northbrook Community Synagogue, www.ncshul.com
or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, www.michaeljfox.org
