Marshall Jay Rasof

Marshall Jay Rasof, age 78, beloved husband of Frances Rasof, happily married for 26 years; loving father of Alan (Elizabeth), Steven (Jeanne), Jeffery (Ellen) and Bradley (Dana) Rasof; dear stepfather of Jeff (Bozena) Gargano; cherished grandfather of Lauren (Alex Masala) Goennenwein, Kenneth, Brandon, Ryan, Joshua, Jordan, Jacob, Abby and Madelyn Rasof; doting great-grandfather of Elijah; much loved brother of Rosalyn (the late Ronald) Finkle; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Marshall was an accomplished CPA in the Chicagoland area for many years. Chapel service Tuesday, August 27, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
