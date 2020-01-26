Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall R. Lavin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshall R. Lavin Obituary
Marshall R. Lavin, 100, Northwestern University '42, WWII Veteran, Chicago CPA. Beloved husband of the late Charlene, nee Natovich, for 61 years; loving father of Mark (Debra) and Caryl (Steven) Steinberg; proud grandfather of Shira (Dmitriy) Kazandzhi, Hillary (Dylan Brace-Sloss) and Harrison Lavin; fond brother-in-law of the late Diane Sherman. Funeral service Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago 60640. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now