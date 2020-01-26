|
Marshall R. Lavin, 100, Northwestern University '42, WWII Veteran, Chicago CPA. Beloved husband of the late Charlene, nee Natovich, for 61 years; loving father of Mark (Debra) and Caryl (Steven) Steinberg; proud grandfather of Shira (Dmitriy) Kazandzhi, Hillary (Dylan Brace-Sloss) and Harrison Lavin; fond brother-in-law of the late Diane Sherman. Funeral service Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago 60640. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020