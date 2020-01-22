Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:30 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N State St
Chicago, IL
Marshall Robert Weinberg Obituary
Marshall Robert Weinberg age 77 of Chicago. Devoted and much beloved husband of Eileen Howard Weinberg. Loving father of Douglas (Kristin), Joshua (Laura), Scott and the late Mark Weinberg. Dear grandfather of five. Cherished brother of Sulie (Marc) Grayson and Shari Weinberg. Uncle and cousin of many. Marshall practiced law in the city of Chicago for over 50 years and was a mentor for many attorneys that graduated from University of Chicago. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7:30 pm at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 with a Remembrance Service at 7:30 pm. A Blessing service will take place Friday 10:00 am at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N State St, Chicago, IL. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to The at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
