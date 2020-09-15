1/1
Marshall S. Eisenberg
Marshall S. Eisenberg, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Northbrook, IL, beloved husband of Elaine, nee Kaufman, for 65 wonderful years; loving father of Terri (John) White, Scott (Mindy) Eisenberg and Gregg Eisenberg; cherished Papa of Samantha and Kelson White, Julia and Noah Eisenberg; devoted son of the late Marie and Harry Eisenberg; dear brother of the late Herbert Eisenberg; loving brother-in-law of Sharon Kaufman; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (www.ilholocaustmuseum.org) and Yoga Moves MS (www.yogamovesms.org/donate). Graveside service Thursday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
