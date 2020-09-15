Marshall S. Eisenberg, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Northbrook, IL, beloved husband of Elaine, nee Kaufman, for 65 wonderful years; loving father of Terri (John) White, Scott (Mindy) Eisenberg and Gregg Eisenberg; cherished Papa of Samantha and Kelson White, Julia and Noah Eisenberg; devoted son of the late Marie and Harry Eisenberg; dear brother of the late Herbert Eisenberg; loving brother-in-law of Sharon Kaufman; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
) and Yoga Moves MS (www.yogamovesms.org/donate
). Graveside service Thursday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.