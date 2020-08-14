Marshall Smith III, 68, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020. A life-long Chicago resident, Marshall recently relocated to Houston, Texas to enjoy time with his sister, Glinie Whittington. Marshall is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stanfield Smith and her family, his sons, Marshall (Sara), Michael (Zully), and Christopher, his grandson, Altair, and his life partner, mother of his sons, Diane Burton. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Smith, Jr. and Aslean Smith, and came from a very large family, with many brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, and neighborhood friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Marshall was proud of his 27 years of employment at Mayer Brown and held his colleagues in high regard and maintained close friendships with many of them. Marshall's greatest joy in life was taking care of others. A virtual memorial service will be held on Sun. Aug. 16, 2020. Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/marshallsmith/
for more information. An in-person memorial will be held when safe to do so.