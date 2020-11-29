1/1
Marshall William Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall William Olson Jr, 83, passed away November 24, 2020 at Maple Glen Memory Care in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Marshall was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, son, and friend to many. He was known for his integrity, his hard-work ethic, his kind and strong will, his quick wit, his playful sense of humor and his love for the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife Polly Peaslee Olson, his sons and daughters in-law Todd Marshall Olson (Sheila), Kirk Andrew Olson (Gina) and daughter and son-in-law Melissa Olson Pawlowicz (Jerry). He was an adoring grandfather to 8 grandchildren: Lindsay, Kayla, Grant, Chase, Chandler, Joshua, Nathan and Josie. He is also survived by two sisters Judy Subach (Lenny) and Sharon Rainey.

A memorial will be held to honor his memory this spring when he will be laid to rest in eternal peace at Bronswood Cemetery in Oakbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in memory of Marshall W. Olson Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved