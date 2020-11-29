Marshall William Olson Jr, 83, passed away November 24, 2020 at Maple Glen Memory Care in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Marshall was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, son, and friend to many. He was known for his integrity, his hard-work ethic, his kind and strong will, his quick wit, his playful sense of humor and his love for the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife Polly Peaslee Olson, his sons and daughters in-law Todd Marshall Olson (Sheila), Kirk Andrew Olson (Gina) and daughter and son-in-law Melissa Olson Pawlowicz (Jerry). He was an adoring grandfather to 8 grandchildren: Lindsay, Kayla, Grant, Chase, Chandler, Joshua, Nathan and Josie. He is also survived by two sisters Judy Subach (Lenny) and Sharon Rainey.
A memorial will be held to honor his memory this spring when he will be laid to rest in eternal peace at Bronswood Cemetery in Oakbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
in memory of Marshall W. Olson Jr.