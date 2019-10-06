Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:15 PM
Marshall Wolf Obituary
Marshall Wolf, 85, beloved husband and best friend of Lenore, nee Leven for nearly 63 years; loving father of Beth and Jordan (Michelle); cherished and proud Papa of Benjamin Coleman, Ethan Matthew and Amanda Mary; son of the late Rose and Ted; dear brother of Elaine and Stanley (Judy). Marshall was an educator through and through. He loved to learn and he loved to teach. He was a great cousin and friend of many. Proud and loyal Chicago White Sox fan. Chapel service Monday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NA'Amat or Keshet. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
