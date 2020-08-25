Marta Anna Kolomayets-Yanevsky, 61, originally of Chicago, Illinois and more recently of Kyiv, Ukraine passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Kyiv. Marta attended Edgebrook Elementary School and William Howard Taft High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois (Chicago) in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and earned her Master of Science degree in journalism from the University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana) in 1981. Soon thereafter, she moved to Jersey City, New Jersey where she worked as an editorial assistant for The Ukrainian Weekly, a publication of The Ukrainian National Association (UNA), eventually becoming an assistant editor for the paper (1982-1984). After a brief hiatus, Marta returned to The Ukrainian Weekly in 1988, assuming the position of associate editor and was the first accredited U.S. journalist correspondent in Ukraine. While working and living in Ukraine she met her future husband, Danylo Yanevsky of Kyiv and the two were married on May 21, 1994.
Marta left "the Weekly" in 1996 (although she continued to contribute to the paper from time to time) and worked for various programs, all related to helping Ukraine shed its Soviet past. She served as a communications strategist in Kyiv for the U.S. Agency for International Development (1997-1999); as team leader for the Ukraine Market Reform Education Program of Gavin Anderson/PBN Company (1999-2002); as chief of party at the Partnership for a Transparent Society (2002-2004); as project director of the Community Partnerships Program of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (2004-2007); and as country director for Ukraine of the National Democratic Institute (2007-2009).
In 2010-2013, she was the director of programs and communications for the Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation (based in Chicago.)
Upon returning to Ukraine in 2013, she served as the director of the Fulbright Office in Ukraine, (administered by the Institute for International Education) – a position she held until her untimely passing on August 16, 2020.
As described by one of her friends, Marta was "a force." Her energy in all her endeavors was irrepressible. Her ready smile and positive outlook were infectious. She was loved and respected by her professional colleagues, her "Fulbright children" and equally loved and admired by her many, many friends and acquaintances scattered all over the world. Although separated from her mother (in Chicago) by thousands of miles, she spoke with her by telephone every day. She was a great protector and promoter of her father's legacy, the late Ukrainian-American artist, Anatole Kolomayets. She was a caring and loving wife to her husband Danylo and a great sister to her brother Andrew and sister-in-law, Zoriana (Remeniuk) Kolomayets. She adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spoiling them and later watching them grow into young adults. Her generosity and thoughtfulness toward her family and friends were unmatched. She was, in the words of her niece, simply "awesome."
Marta is survived by her mother, Lubomyra Kolomayets, her husband Danylo Yanevsky, her brother Andrew, his wife Zoriana Kolomayets and their children, her nieces and nephews, Damyan, Mariana, Inessa and Maksym; her uncle and godfather, Oleh and aunt Ivanka Karawan and cousins Tania (Karawan) Kuropas and Greg Karawan and their families; her aunt Alexandra Kolomayets and cousins Tamara (Kolomayets) Ampulski and Taisa (Kolomayets) Ampulski and their families, as well as by members of the Yanevsky and Remeniuk families.
A funeral service for Marta was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Donations in memory of Marta Kolomayets may be made to any one of:
Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ (https://sobor.ugcc.church/donate/
)
Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation ( https://ucef.org/donate/)
Ukrainian Women's Fund ( https://www.uwf.org.ua/en/donate )