Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9343 South Francisco
Evergreen Park, IL
Beloved wife of David Koepke, loving mother of Katherine, cherished daughter of Katarzyna and the late Lucjan, dear sister of Aneta Zebala (Antoni Mathias), best auntie of Oliver, Marco, and Lucas. Visitation Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 3 PM to 7:30 PM at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie Ave, Evergreen Park, IL. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday, Dec. 14 at St. Bernadette Church 9343 South Francisco, Evergreen Park. Entombment private. 708-499-3223 or KosaryFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
