Martha A. Skan (nee Alexander), age 89, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Leon N. Skan; loving mother of Maryellen (Peter W. Thiel) Skan, David N. and Christine Skan; proud grandmother of Ian and Danielle; devoted daughter of the late Steve and Mary Alexander; and dear sister of the late Andrew Alexander. Martha was an avid traveler and was passionate about nature and music. Martha will be deeply missed by family and friends. A special thank you to Belmont Village staff (Buffalo Grove) and JourneyCare hospice team for their compassionate care. Memorial gifts may be directed to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019