Martha Adamson, nee Koester, 98, of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of the late A. Clark Adamson. Loving mother of Anita (the late Wallace) Lindquist, Cynthia (the late David) McCracken, Thomas (Kathy) Adamson, Jacqueline Kling and the late Merilee (William) Rosberg, the late Georg (Peggy) Adamson. Proud grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 14, great great grandmother of 3. Martha had three siblings preceed her in death. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy.,Chicago from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service 12:00 PM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020