Martha Ann Kirchman (nee Matzek), 88, passed away peacefully with her family together at her side in Boston, Massachusetts on July 18, 2020.
Known and beloved as "Marty", she was born July 12, 1932 in Chicago, IL. She was raised on the South Side in the Jackson Park area by her mother, Ethel Tucker Lewis; father, Lester Matzek then step-father, Hugh Lewis; and brother, Lester Tucker Matzek, attended Bryn Mawr Elementary School and graduated from South Shore High School in 1950.
Active in the South Shore United Methodist Church, she was an alto in the choir, enjoyed youth camp as a camper and counselor and participated in the United Methodist Women's organization.
She went to Beloit College, pledged the Delta Gamma sorority and graduated with a degree in Education in 1954 becoming a first grade teacher in Elmhurst, IL. At the Fortnightly of Chicago Women's Club, she met Calvin Kirchman (deceased February 26, 1989) whom she married on June 12, 1957.
Marty and Cal settled in La Grange Park, IL in 1959 where they raised their three sons and their wonderful family dog, Beau. She was a substitute teacher at Forest Road Elementary School and worked part-time as an office assistant at various local businesses.
She was dedicated to serving the community including being a Boy Scouts of America den mother and Little League Team Mom. Also, she played in the First United Methodist Church of La Grange Bell Choir as well as participated in other various groups there. She contributed and donated her time to many charities and organizations including 70 years of service and leadership with the Delta Gamma Alumnae Foundation and with the Theater of Western Springs for the better part of the past two decades.
She was an avid bowler and bridge player; loved to read, watch movies and TV; go to the theater and listen to music; bird watch and do crossword puzzles; was a lifelong Chicago sports teams fan; could not get enough coffee or chocolate; enjoyed her "5 O'clock Somewhere" cocktail; wanted to NOT cook as much as possible, relishing going out to restaurants; and traveled extensively throughout the world.
She was a strong, smart, classy lady who enjoyed life; loved to laugh; befriended everyone; graciously, humbly and devotedly gave of herself and her time and cared deeply for her loved ones.
She is survived by her three children, their spouses and four grandchildren - Karl Calvin (wife Kaia, son Peter and daughter Susanna); Thomas Frank (wife Linda and son Benjamin) and James Edward (wife Ellen and son Christopher).
She is also survived by her five nieces and nephews and their spouses and children - Paula Matzek; Beth Matzek Boaz (husband Jim); Peter Matzek (wife Salete); Warren Miller (wife Anne, son Michael, daughter Brittany and son Thomas) and Barbara Miller Muszynski (husband Michael).
Written notes of condolences may be sent to: Martha Kirchman Family – La Grange Towers 141 N. LaGrange Road #705, LaGrange, IL 60525 Or emailed to: mkirchman.family@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to: The Delta Gamma Foundation Service for Sight Fund (https://donate.deltagamma.org/CSiDonate/Give.aspx
)
A Celebration of Marty's Life is being planned for the spring of 2021 when her ashes will be spread in the Memorial Garden of the First United Methodist Church of La Grange per her wishes.
If you met her, you instantly liked her – once you got to know her, you would always love her. Heaven is lucky to now have a legendary woman, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend that we all were blessed to know and love.