Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Silverman and Weiss Cemetery
Forest Park, IL
Martha Bitran, 93, loving daughter of the late Moisis and Allegra Faratzi; devoted wife and best friend for 56 years of the late David Bitran; beloved mother of Dr. Jacob (Linda) Bitran and Jane (Dr. Leonard) Siedband; proud grandmother of Lauren (Mark) Davidson, Brian (Julie) Siedband, Dina (Jason) Elias, and Aaron (Jacey) Siedband; adoring great-grandmother of Paige Grossman, Hannah Davidson, Adam Grossman, Reese Grossman, Bayla Siedband, Ava Siedband, Miles Siedband, Talia Siedband, and Jonah Siedband. Martha was extremely dedicated and passionate about her family. She was very inspiring - she was a Holocaust survivor. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, www.rainbowhospice.org OR The Separdic Congregation, 1819 Howard St., Evanston, IL, 60202. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment will immediately follow at Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
