Martha Brands, age 87, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; formerly of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late George Brands. Loving mother of Andrew (Tracee) Brands, Tamara Wood (Warren), Alex (Kathy Iovine) Brands and the late Douglas (Ginny) Brands. Dear grandmother of Benedict (Kim), Andrea (David Howard), Daniel, Samantha, Nicholas and Oscar. Adoring great grandmother of George and Henry.
Due to the limitations of Covid-19 services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Wounded Warrior Project
would be appreciated by the family.
