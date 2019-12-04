|
|
Martha Marie Brennan Weinfurter died peacefully in the presence of her family on the morning of November 30, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, after courageously facing a sudden onset of colon cancer. Martha was 62 years old, born August 16, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, to Mary King Brennan and Seamus Brennan. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 36 years, Daniel Joseph Weinfurter, and her children, Amy Jordan Weinfurter (Singapore) and Andrea Taylor Weinfurter (Sausalito, CA). Beloved sister of Dr. Alice (Dean) Daniele, Margaret (Michael) Lesiak, Maureen (Steven) McHugh and Martin (Megan) Brennan, and dear aunt to 18 nieces and nephews. Martha graduated from Marquette University in 1979, beginning her life's work of teaching, inspiring, and healing others, combining traditional medicine with holistic health. A private celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gilda's Club or The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019