Martha Castillo, age 73, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of Julio. Loving mother of Nohemi (Elias) Almazan, Efren (Rocio), Laura, Patricia (Paul), Julian, Carlos and the late Gabriel. Proud grandmother of Eduardo, the late Joshua, Priscilla, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Julian, Ethan and Mia. Great-grandmother of Evan and Lucia. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in Martha's memory may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500