Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Martha Coppins Obituary
Martha Coppins (nee Smith) Age 81

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family

Beloved mother of Karen (Louis) Benedetto, Steven, Kevin and the late Christopher.

Loving grandmother of Colleen,Cristi,Randy,Anthony,Erica,Jon,Karen,Scott, Colleen and Allison.

Cherished great grandmother of Lyric, Trever, Madelyn,Emily, Noelle and Conner.

Memorial Visitation 1:00 pm till time of services 3:00 pm Thursday, December 26th at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home 12401 Archer Ave. Lemont, Il.In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Gift of Hope or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019
