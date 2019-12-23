|
Martha Coppins (nee Smith) Age 81
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family
Beloved mother of Karen (Louis) Benedetto, Steven, Kevin and the late Christopher.
Loving grandmother of Colleen,Cristi,Randy,Anthony,Erica,Jon,Karen,Scott, Colleen and Allison.
Cherished great grandmother of Lyric, Trever, Madelyn,Emily, Noelle and Conner.
Memorial Visitation 1:00 pm till time of services 3:00 pm Thursday, December 26th at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home 12401 Archer Ave. Lemont, Il.In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Gift of Hope or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019