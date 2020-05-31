Martha Costales, beloved wife of the late Manuel Costales Sr.; loving mother of Manuel A. "Manny" (Juana Christina) Costales Jr. & Bartolome E. "Bart" (Maria Victoria) Costales; devoted daughter of the late Maria & Andres Fontes; dear grandmother of Daniel, Julian & Victor Costales. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Service Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.