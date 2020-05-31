Martha Costales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Costales, beloved wife of the late Manuel Costales Sr.; loving mother of Manuel A. "Manny" (Juana Christina) Costales Jr. & Bartolome E. "Bart" (Maria Victoria) Costales; devoted daughter of the late Maria & Andres Fontes; dear grandmother of Daniel, Julian & Victor Costales. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Service Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved