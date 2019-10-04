|
Martha E. Bridges (nee, Ernest), age 90, of Arlington Heights, formerly Park Ridge, died Monday, September 30, 2019 in Arlington Heights. She was the beloved wife of Jack Edgar, loving mother of Victoria (Randall) Bumgarner, Amelia (Mark) Cieslewicz and Cynthia (Denis) Jones; beloved grandmother of Lee (Whitney) and Roger (Stephanie) Bumgarner, Karen (Fiancé William Coll) and Brian Cieslewicz, Scott and Andrew Jones; great-grandmother of William, Charlie, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Bumgarner; and dear friend of Jan Davis. Visitation at 1:00 pm, Memorial Service at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, October 8th in the Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings of Arlington Heights, 811 E. Central Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60005. Private burial. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019