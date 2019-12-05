|
Martha Ellen "Martie" Wynne, 71, passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Martie was a graduate of Smith College and a professor at Loyola University of Chicago. She was the beloved wife of Reed Morton and devoted mother of Meredith Wynne-Morton and Noah Wynne-Morton. She is recognized for her most recent publications and presentations on securing the educational rights of homeless parents and children. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 11 AM until time of service 12:30 PM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Smith Fund, [email protected] Info: 847-251-8200.
