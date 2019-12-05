Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Martha Ellen Wynne Obituary
Martha Ellen "Martie" Wynne, 71, passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Martie was a graduate of Smith College and a professor at Loyola University of Chicago. She was the beloved wife of Reed Morton and devoted mother of Meredith Wynne-Morton and Noah Wynne-Morton. She is recognized for her most recent publications and presentations on securing the educational rights of homeless parents and children. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 11 AM until time of service 12:30 PM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Smith Fund, [email protected] Info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
