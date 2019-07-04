|
Martha G. Campbell beloved wife of 54 years to Richard; loving mom of Heather (Brad) Schmitt, Richard (Michele), Jennifer (Christopher) Jochaniewicz; cherished Nana of Jessica, Evan, Eden, Forrest, Maeve, Campbell and Ryan; dear sister of Paul (the late Madeline) Grant, Jeanne Grant, Vincent (Dianne) Grant, Dennis (Mary Kay) Grant and the late Jack (Janice) Grant. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral prayers Saturday, 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019