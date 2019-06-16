Martha Ann Grimes was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 14, 1936. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Edmund and Sarah Grimes. Martha was attending Northwestern University when she met the love of her life, John Mabie, on a blind date. They married in 1958.



Martha was with John when she died peacefully at home on June 4, 2019. Martha and John were married for 61 years. They shared their lives and their joy with their four children Karen, Janice MacVicar (Butch), Clint, and Doug (Annie) and their 12 grandchildren. Sarah, Sam (Emily), Ben, Charlie, Eddie, Audrey, Chess, Clark, Martha, Rachel, Heather and Ross.



Martha's life was full of great times with her family friends and colleagues. She knew how to throw a party and how to run a meeting. She loved to gather people together, and planned countless gatherings with family and friends. People appreciated her upbeat nature and can-do attitude. She enjoyed volunteering, golf (mainly with John), cooking family dinners, reading and travel. She was a leader in the community as President of the Evanston Junior League, trustee of the Hadley School for the Blind, and trustee of Northwestern University. Martha was a co-founder of the first hospice in Chicago, Horizon Hospice. Her involvement lasted over 40 years. Horizon is now part of JourneyCare.



Martha and John have a home in the Loblolly development in Hobe Sound Florida. Both she and John were leaders in the Loblolly Community Foundation, an organization devoted to bettering the lives of those who live in the surrounding communities. Martha is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and her siblings Sarah Howard (Jim), Clark Grimes, Mary Olk and Kate Weingarten (Seymour), John's brother Jim Mabie (Kay) and many nieces and nephews. Martha's Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019. 4:00 p.m. at Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, Illinois 60043. For those wishing to donate in Martha's honor, please direct gifts to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, Illinois 60026 or the John and Martha Mabie Fellowship for Public Health at Northwestern University, 1800 Sherman Avenue, Suite 1-200 Evanston, Illinois 60201-3777. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com Mabie , Martha Grimes



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019