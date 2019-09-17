Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cath. Church.
708 W. Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL
Martha I. Abbate Obituary
Martha I. Abbate, 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Abbate; loving mother of Francesca (Dan Hellenberg) Abbate; devoted sister of Zoe Keithley and the late Byrne & Allen Marhoefer; cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews; treasured friend of many. Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Wed. Sept. 18, 3-7 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral Mass Thu. Sept. 19, 10 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cath. Church. 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019
