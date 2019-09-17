|
Martha I. Abbate, 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Abbate; loving mother of Francesca (Dan Hellenberg) Abbate; devoted sister of Zoe Keithley and the late Byrne & Allen Marhoefer; cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews; treasured friend of many. Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Wed. Sept. 18, 3-7 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Funeral Mass Thu. Sept. 19, 10 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cath. Church. 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
