|
|
Life long resident of the East Side of Chicago passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leonard Kacprzak (August 2005), her parents, one brother and three sisters. Survived by her children, Deborah (Lloyd) Kadish, Steven (Cheryl) Kasper and Cheryl (Nylan) Petrick; Her grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Petrick, Bryan Petrick, Joseph (Katie) Kasper, Zachary Kasper and 2 great grandchildren, Elise and Evan Petrick. Long time parishioner of Annunciata Catholic Church where she was a member of the Women's Club. Martha's volunteer work included service at Annunciata Elementary School/Church. A leader of Girl Scout Troop 1544, Craft instructor for Seniors at St. Francis De Sales and an avid gardener. Cremation Rites Accorded. Services held privately. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon, IL.
www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019