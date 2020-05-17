On April 28, 2020 Martha J. Throckmorton, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short battle with Lymphoma Cancer.
Martha was a devoted and beloved wife to her husband, John, loved her four girls Pam (Pete), Wendy (Rex), Amy (Jason), and Jean (Cory), adored her 8 grandchildren, and was looking forward to the birth of her first great-granddaughter in July. She cherished her surviving sisters, Rachael Barlett and Judy Dirksen, and her many nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Martha retired from Parkview School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois after serving in multiple roles for nearly 30 years. She was an avid golfer and part of the Ukulele group in the Stone Creek development in Ocala, Florida. Martha was a member of St. Mary's church in Huntley, Illinois. She was a devoted Christian, serving in several charities including St. Vincent DePaul, Stirrups and Strides, Brother's Keeper, and St. Mary's meals for funerals.
Martha will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.