Martha Jeanne (Marty) Anderson, 91 of Northbrook, IL passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born May 14, 1929 to the late David and Martha (Young) Anderson, of Brookfield, IL. Marty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Wayne Anderson. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lorraine (David) Anderson, nieces: Judy DeLay, Tracy (Jerry) Wilson and Sharon (Ted) Wilson. Marty graduated from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI with a degree in Home Economics and taught for several years in Fresno, CA. After returning to Illinois, Marty worked in Human Resources for the Portland Cement Association, Skokie, IL for 35 years. She retired as H.R. Manager. Marty was a Charter Member of the Northbrook Seventh Day Adventist Church, and a member of the American Rhododendron Society. She took pleasure in gardening, cooking, needle work, and sewing. She enjoyed travel, loved chocolate, and was often known as the "Hat Lady" for her love of hats.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a brief ceremony will not be open to the public but will be live streamed on Nov. 27 at 11:00 a.m at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160565821686103
. A celebration of Marty's life will be planned near mid 2021 in hopes her family, "kids", and friends can attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northbrook SDA Church, 2211 Pfingsten Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information 847-998-1020 or www.nhscotthanekamp.com
.