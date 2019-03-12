|
|
Martha Louise Racich, age 97, formerly of Skokie, passed with peace and grace on March 9, 2019, at Glen St. Andrew Living Community in Niles. She was the sixth of thirteen children born to Michael and Anna Racic and was raised on a farm in Sycamore, IL. Her parents, five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death. Survivors include one sister, Diane Peters, of Burr Ridge; two brothers, Bro. Stan Racich, O.M.I., of Vancouver, B.C., and James Racich, of Chicago; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8116 Niles Center Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment will be at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore, IL, Wednesday afternoon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Mary of the Lake, Uptown Chicago; , Chicago; or St. Peter Catholic Parish, Skokie. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019