Martha Lynn Hanssen (nee Jones) of Arlington Heights, IL was born in Elmhurst, IL on May 23, 1937 and passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital. She grew up in Park Ridge and was the beloved wife of Warren, her high school sweetheart. Martha and Warren would have celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage on October 22nd. Her kindness and humor will be dearly missed by her children, Theresa (Lorenzo) Hernandez, Craig (Cheryl) Hanssen, Gwen (Richard) Janokjanc, and Catherine (James) Moritz. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Bianca, Josh, Brittany, Michelle, Colton, Curtis, Liberty, Sara, and Zoe, and eight great grandchildren.
Aside from her family, one of Martha's greatest joys was the Hole-In-One she achieved on Hole 17 at Rolling Green Country Club where they have been members since 1979. Martha wore many hats over the years and was a tremendous help in the family businesses, which included Gallant Greetings and Viking Graphics. In her retirement Martha enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, golfing, lunching with friends, and enjoying life. Martha was never at a loss for words; she could encounter strangers in an elevator and all would emerge chatting and laughing when they arrived at their destination.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ruth Jones, and her grandson, Josh, and all will now be joyfully reunited. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Evans of Colorado, and Linda Hommer of Minnesota, her brother-in-law Bruce Hanssen, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday, October 10th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W Central Rd, (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Face coverings required. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL. Family and friends are invited to join us for a covered outdoor luncheon at Rolling Green Country Club, 2525 E. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's name may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. www.misericordia.org
