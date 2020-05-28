Martha A. Dankowski, age 99, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Veronica (nee Kruk) Dankowski. Loving sister of Bruno, and the late Walter (late Mary), Stanley (late Evelyn), Lucy (late Frank) Solecke, Helen, Frances (late Joseph) Duerbeck, Rose (late Chester) Dobrowski, and Florence Hetzel. Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Martha was the loving matriarch of the Dankowski Family. She served other ceaselessly with charity and love, feeding and caring for several generations of her Polish-American family. Due to Covid-19 regulations a private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment St. Adalbert. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home.