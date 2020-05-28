Martha M. Dankowski
Martha A. Dankowski, age 99, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Veronica (nee Kruk) Dankowski. Loving sister of Bruno, and the late Walter (late Mary), Stanley (late Evelyn), Lucy (late Frank) Solecke, Helen, Frances (late Joseph) Duerbeck, Rose (late Chester) Dobrowski, and Florence Hetzel. Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Martha was the loving matriarch of the Dankowski Family. She served other ceaselessly with charity and love, feeding and caring for several generations of her Polish-American family. Due to Covid-19 regulations a private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment St. Adalbert. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
