Martha Mary Zara, Ed.D., 87, passed away in her sleep at Sunrise of Schaumburg on June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Chester Raymond Zara Sr. for 57 years who preceded her in death on June 15, exactly 10 years ago. Martha was loving mother to Anthony Remi (Anne) and Chester Raymond, Jr. (Diane) Zara; Cherished grandmother of Joseph Anthony, Christopher Francis, Nicholas Raymond, Chester John, Jacqueline Rose, Katherine Martha and Angela Marie Zara. Preceded in death by her sister Ann Fischer and brother Walter Canney. Survived by her little sister Jane Bade of Rosemont.
Born in Denver, CO, on January 14, 1933 to Walter Hugh Canney and Cora Genevieve Tuor Canney, she was the second of four children. Martha's childhood was not easy. Martha's father died when she was 13 years old, and Cora moved the family to her hometown Madison, SD. It was in Madison that Martha met Chet in 1950. Chet was a fast-talking Italian from New York who was playing professional baseball throughout the Midwest after serving in the Navy during World War II. When Chet first met Cora and asked permission to see Martha, Cora responded as a prototypical school principal and insisted on three things: (1) that he bring down his elaborate pompadour haircut, (2) that he attend church every Sunday, and (3) that he go back to college. As fate would have it he followed through on all three conditions.
For her entire life, Martha's greatest passion was learning and education. Martha started teaching in a four-room country schoolhouse. She progressed to becoming a "critic teacher" in Madison at General Beadle State Teachers' College (now Dakota State) where she demonstrated teaching techniques to education students and evaluated their performance. Martha continued her study in education at Northern Illinois University where she went on to earn her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees. Martha achieved this during the late 1960s and early 1970s when female participation in the highest levels of academe was rare. Later in life, she bravely told us about incidents of sexism and outright harassment that she had to overcome to complete her studies.
While raising her two boys in Palatine, Martha opened a private practice in Arlington Heights where she tutored children needing help with learning. Martha applied her knowledge and experience to assist children of all ages throughout their school years. Martha was a tireless advocate for children her entire life and was especially concerned with those who were less fortunate than we were. She fought for students with learning disabilities before most people even knew such a thing existed. Later in her career, she also assisted people with eating disorders and learned how to utilize hypnosis to assist her clients. Martha continued to work with clients into her early 80's. Even in her final days, Martha would receive letters from past students she had helped graduate from high school, prepare for admissions testing for college, or even some she assisted with applying for jobs.
Martha was active in several local organizations that worked with learning disabilities and mental challenges, including CHADD (Children with Attention Deficit Disorder, COULD (Council for Understanding Learning Disabilities), Northwest Mental Health Association, and STAR (Suburban Township Association for the Retarded). Martha also spent time with the League of Women Voters.
From her humble South Dakota days helping her mother, Martha developed a love of cooking and baking. Going to Martha's for dinner with the family was always something to look forward to. After long days in her office, she would occasionally begin the evening with a nip of good gin taken room temperature before dinner. A hearty, balanced dinner was always followed with homemade desserts. Martha's angel food cakes, cinnamon rolls, and "death by chocolate" desserts were legendary. Martha would also bake cookies for each of our family members, allowing us to request our favorites-a small symbol of her generous love for all of us. She took special delight in her grandchildren, attended almost every athletic or academic event, and spoiled them in a kind, old-fashioned way. A voracious reader herself, Martha always had an extra book to give to a visiting grandchild or friend.
Tony and Chet invite you all to join them in a celebration of Martha's life to be scheduled when the State of Illinois relaxes its guidelines on gatherings and social distancing. Details will be forthcoming as we learn more. For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.