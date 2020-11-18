Martha Melinda Meyers (nee McCarty) of Glenview, IL, beloved wife for 47 years of Michael Meyers, passed away after suffering a stroke while vacationing in coastal Georgia. Devoted daughter of the late Dr. William and Ruth McCarty. Dear sister of William Kelly (Delaine) McCarty. Loving daughter-in-law of Loretta and the late Earl Meyers. Caring sister-in-law of Paul and Mark (Kathleen) Meyers. Admired aunt of Morgan McCarty (Angelo) Petrucco, Melissa Meyers and Patrick Meyers. Proud great aunt of Marcus Petrucco. Melinda was born in Chicago and graduated from Calumet High School where she captained the cheerleading squad. After graduating from the University of Arizona and earning a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Illinois, she embarked on her 30-year professional career providing speech and language therapy to pre-school, elementary, and special needs children. Since the age of 7, she spent several weeks each summer at the family cabin on Eagle Lake, Ontario, where she became an accomplished water-skier, developed a love for reading that grew throughout her life, and enthusiastically fished for walleye – liked catching, hated cleaning. She saw life as an adventure, and with her husband embraced canoeing in the Boundary Waters wilderness, hiking in the Canadian Rockies, walking on glaciers in Alaska, white water rafting, hot air ballooning, climbing Scotland's highest mountain, riding the Orient Express from Venice to London, going new places, meeting new people. She took flying lessons so she could help with the hundreds of flying trips she and her husband took to discover interesting places throughout the US and Canada. She loved entertaining and time with good friends. And she always did it with style. She loved fashion, elegant clothes, wearing hats, decorating the house and the table for festive occasions. She believed that if anything was worth doing, it was worth looking good while you were doing it. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19, a Celebration of Melinda's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois, Attn: Development Office, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois, 1100 North Laramie Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091-1021. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
